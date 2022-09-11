Tanzania Declares Five Days of Mourning UK Queen

TANZANIA will observe a five-day period to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (UK), President Samia Suluhu Hassan has declared.

She instructed that, throughout the five days of mourning that kicked off yesterday, the national flag will be flown half-mast throughout Tanzania and all its diplomatic missions abroad.

According to a statement released by the State House Director for Presidential Communications Zuhura Yunus, the head of state also asked Tanzanians to join the people of the UK during this difficult time.

"President Samia has asked all Tanzanians to join our fellows in the UK during this difficult time of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth," read part of the statement.

On Friday, President Samia signed the book of condolences at the residences of the British High Commissioner to Tanzania David Concar in Oyesterbay, Dar es Salaam.

She was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador LiberalaMulamula.

In her condolence message, President Samia said she was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"On behalf of all Tanzanians, I send my sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. The Queen will be remembered around the world as a pillar of strength, peace, unity and stability," read part of the tweet in her verified twitter account @SuluhuSamia.

The long-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II (96) who died on Thursday afternoon at her Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has been succeeded by his son, King Charles III.

Charles III has been proclaimed as king at a ceremony at St James's Palace.

Charles became king immediately following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, but a historic meeting formally confirmed his role on Saturday.

During the Accession Council, the King approved the day of the Queen's funeral becoming a bank holiday, although it is not known when it will take place.

It is the first time the historic ceremony has been televised.

The King himself was not present to begin with, but he attended the second part of the ceremony to hold his first meeting of the Privy Council, the group of senior politicians who advise the monarch.

Clerk of the Privy Council Richard Tilbrook proclaimed Charles "King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith", before declaring "God Save the King".

In his first address on Friday, King Charles said that the country felt "profound sorrow" about his mother's death.

"We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to her mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said.

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," he mentioned.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the Queen's state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks. The exact day will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The Abbey is the historic church where Britain's kings and queens are crowned, including the Queen's coronation in 1953, and where she had married Prince Philip in 1947.

There hasn't been a monarch's funeral service in the Abbey since the 18th Century, although the funeral of the Queen's mother was held there in 2002.

Heads of state from across the world will be flying in to join members of the Royal Family to remember the life and service of the Queen. Senior UK politicians and former prime ministers will also be there.

The day will begin as the Queen's coffin is carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

The gun carriage was last seen in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip's uncle, Lord Mountbatten, drawn by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy.

Senior members of the Royal Family, including the new King, are likely to follow in procession.

The service will likely be conducted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving the sermon. Prime Minister Liz Truss may be called on to read a lesson.