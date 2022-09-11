Tanzania: CCM Gears Up for EALA Election

THE Central Com- mittee of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has ap- pointed 26 cadres for nomination in the election of members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The names were selected in the CCM's CC Meeting held on Wednesday September 7 this year in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting was chaired by CCM chairperson Samia Suluhu Hassan who is also the President of Tanzania.

A statement issued by the CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity Shaka Hamdu Shaka said the appointed cadres were to be endorsed in the party caucus that sat on Saturday in Dodoma.

Party cadres that were appointed by the central committee include ten male candidates who will vie for three EALA seats.

The selected cadres form Zanzibar include Machano Ali Machano, Abdulla Hasnuu Makame, Mmanga Miengo Mjawiri, Maurice Oscar Bendera and Haji Vuai Ussi.

Others are Faki Ame Kesi, Lulua Salum Ali, Nadra Juma Mohamed Maryam Said Mussa, and Rahma Mohamed Ibrahim.

The election of aspirants for EALA will be made by the forthcoming session of the National Assembly in Dodoma.

For Tanzania, those eligible for membership to the august body include seven of the current members who by December will have served for only one five-year term.

Those who will not seek re- election are Adam Omar Kimbisa and Ms Maryam Ussi Yahya who have been in the House since 2012.

The East African Legisla- tive Assembly is an organ of the East African Community; established under Article 9 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community.

The Treaty establishing the East African Community was signed on 30th November 1999 and entered into force on 7th July 2000 by the partner states of the Republic of Uganda, The Republic of Kenya; and the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Rwanda acceded to the Treaty on 18th June 2007 and became full members on 1st July 2007.

Also, the Republic of South Sudan joined on 16th April 2016 and became a full mem- ber on the 5th September 2016 thus expanding the number of the community partner states to six.

The assembly has a cardinal function in the furtherance of community objectives; this function encompasses the legis- lative, representative and over- sight mandate.

Some of the responsibilities include being the legislative organ of the community, liaising with the National Assemblies of the partner states on matters relating to the community and debating and approving the budget of the community.