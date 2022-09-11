Somalia: The National Consultation Forum to Kick Off in Mogadishu

11 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - It is planned that in the next few hours, the meeting of the National Consultation Forum will be held in Mogadishu, which will last for two days, and will be chaired by the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, with the participation of the regional leaders.

Yesterday, the Presidents of Galmudug, Hir-Shabelle, Jubbaland & Southwest arrived in Mogadishu, while the President of Puntland State Saed Abdullahi Deni has not yet arrived.

The Minister of Information of the Government of Somalia, Daud Aweys Jama, said that the focus of the conference will be on security, the ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab and drought issues.

On the other hand, the Presidents of the Galmudug and Southwest states said that they have good hope that a good result will come out of the meeting in order to get out of the current situation in the country.

Other reports say that the meeting will also discuss how to find a solution to the deadlock between the Ministry of Finance of the Federal Government and the Regional finance ministers after their meeting in Mogadishu ended in failure.

