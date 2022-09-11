Africa: Plane Carrying AU Troops Crashes in Southern Somalia

JOWHAR (SMN) - The reports from the Middle Shabelle region indicate that plane crashed into AU military base housing troops from the Burundian contingent.

The crash took place in the Biyo-Adde with reports suggesting that a fire broke out in parts of the ATMIS base. The details of the cause of the plane crash and losses are still unclear.

The AU transitional mission [ATMIS] is yet to release a statement regarding the incident, which sources say caused casualties to the troops onboard and those on the base.

Such plane crash incidents have been on the rise for the past few years in southern Somalia as the country's airspace is ranked one of the most dangerous in the globe.