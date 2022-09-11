Morocco: Qatar 2022 - World Cup Trophy Arrives in Casablanca

Casablanca — The Trophy of the World Cup of soccer made a stopover, Saturday in Casablanca, as part of an international tour in 51 countries, including those participating in the World Cup, before landing in Qatar.

The World Cup trophy will be displayed in Casablanca on September 11 in the heart of the Anfapark green space, so that soccer aficionados can see it with their own eyes. In order to enter the Coca-Cola Fan Zone that will be set up on this occasion, participants will be able to win their ticket in some large stores.

The Trophy was accompanied by the world champion David Trezeguet who won the World Cup in 1998 with France and the European Football Championship in 2000.

In a statement to the press, David Trezeguet said he was "honored to be in Morocco with the World Cup trophy. It is exceptional to bring this trophy here".

"I know Morocco well, I have visited it many times. The Moroccan people are passionate about soccer," he said, wishing the Atlas Lions success in the World Cup in Qatar.