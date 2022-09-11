Morocco: Arab Cup (U17) Final - Uafa Imposes Several Sanctions On Algerian Football Federation

Riyadh — The disciplinary and ethics committee of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) has issued disciplinary decisions concerning the incidents that took place after the final between Algeria and Morocco of the Arab Cup (U17), including a fine of 120,000 dollars imposed on the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) and the suspension of an Algerian player for 6 months.

According to a statement by the Union, the committee decided to impose a fine of 120,000 USD on the FAF for allowing fans to enter the stadium, in addition to a fine of 25,000 USD on the Algerian team for the participation of a number of its players in the clash with the Moroccan players.

It also decided to suspend the player of the Algerian national team, Abdelhak Ben Adair, for 6 months for attacking the Moroccan keeper.

The Moroccan team was also fined 25,000 USD for "the participation of a number of its players in the clash with the players of the Algerian national team".

The UAFA disciplinary and ethics Committee indicated that the decisions are subject to appeal.

The Union of Arab Football Associations affirmed, in this context, its total rejection of any violation or deviation from sportsmanship in its various competitions.