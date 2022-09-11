Uganda: Bernard Oundo Elected President of Uganda Law Society

Oundo replaces Pheona Wall whose term came to an end

Bernard Oundo has been elected the new president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS).

In the election held on Saturday at the Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe, Oundo, a senior partner at Citadel Advocates garnered 1056 votes beat Diana Ninsiima(723), Diana Angwech(151),Chemisto Swaib(133), Olivia Kyarimpa(52) and Mukuye Mugagga who came last with 15 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Oundo promised to work towards members' welfare and the promotion of the rule of law in the country.

"The election is done and work starts now. We have heard you, we should focus on members' welfare and rule of law. Any threats to the rule of law will be met with an equal and opposite reaction,"Oundo said.

Oundo, who is also the president of the East Africa Law Society replaces Pheona Nabasa Gladys Wall who has been the Uganda Law Society president since 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uganda Law Society is the association for lawyers in Uganda and provides professional services, resources, support and benefits to its members and engages in activities designed to improve access to justice.

ULS also promotes members' professional development and ethical conduct, promotes access to justice for indigent, marginalized and vulnerable persons and also contributes to the upholding and promotion the rule of law in Uganda.