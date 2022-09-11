Sudan: U.S. Ambassador Gets Acquainted With Cafod's Projects in N. Darfur State

11 September 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El Fasher — The US Ambassador to Sudan, H.E. John Godfrey, paid a visit Saturday to Tora area at Rural Administrative Unit of El Fasher. as part of his visit to North Darfur State, where he got acquainted with the service and development projects implemented by the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD), which built a dam in the area and some social programs related to training, capacity building and alleviating poverty.

The Executive Director of El Fasher Locality, Mohamadi Abdalla Adam, who was at the reception of the ambassador in Tora, expressed appreciation of the people of the area for the visit, praising CAFOD agency for its efforts in support of development and stability in the area.

For their part, the leaderships of Tora's community expressed their happiness over the visit of the American ambassador, voicing thanks to CAFOD agency for its efforts in the service and development fields, noting that they look forward to implementing more of these projects in light of the security and societal stability witnessed in the area.

The American Ambassador also visited journalist Malik Dahab at Makarka neighborhood in El Fasher in order to learn about the social aspects of El Fasher town and the cultural libraries project adopted by journalist Dahab, who in turn expressed his thanks to the ambassador, wishing him success in his assignment in Sudan.

