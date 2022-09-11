Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Meets With Italian Ambassador

MOGADISHU - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abshir Omar Jama, received on Saturday in the capital, Mogadishu, the Ambassador of Italy to Somalia, H.E. Mr. Alberto Vecchi.

They have discussed with him issues and topics of common interest, including the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation at various levels.

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized the historical friendship between Somalia and Italy and the importance of following up on all the topics that were raised to open wider horizons of cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries to achieve common interests and goals.