Kenya Police's New Scoring Bullet David Okoth Eyes FKF PL Golden Boot

Nairobi — Kenya Police FC new signing David Okoth says he targets to challenge for the FKF Premier League golden boot in the coming season, looking to make an improvement to his scoring record from Kakamega Homeboyz last season.

The left footed forward was directly in volved in 20 goals last season, scoring 11 and assisting nine for Homeboyz last season, in their foiled bid to become league champions for the first time ever and

He now hopes to increase his numbers with his new employers.

"Last season I missed the golden boot by five goals. This season, I want to win it and am aiming to hit 20 goals," Okoth said, speaking to Capital Sports.

The striker affirms that he is prepared for the challenge ahead and is ready to learn from his coaches, cement a place in the starting eleven and prove his quality once again at a top league side.

"I have embraced the new challenge well. The team has quality in all areas and especially in the attack. I want to learn new things from the coaches. The competition upfront is a good one and I hope to win the trust of the coach and lead the lines for Police," Okoth said.

The forward adds; "It is a dream to join this team. They want to compete for trophies which is also what I want. We have the depth to fight for the league and my target in my debut season is to fire Police to its first league title."

Meanwhile, head coach Sammy Omollo says he has been impressed with the attitude and strength of the striker, noting that he has fit into his team like a hand to a glove.

"He has shown very good character and he will be a very great addition to the team. Looking at him training, you cannot even think he is a new player. He has fit in so well," the tactician notes.