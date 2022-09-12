Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Awards Top Performers at PIASS Graduation

Bank of Kigali awarded two graduates from Protestant Institute of Arts and Social Sciences (PIASS) who have completed university courses with best performance and urged them to strive for their own and country's development.

Protestant Institute of Arts and Social Sciences (PIASS) is an officially chartered High Learning Institution located in Huye District, Southern Province. It was founded and owned by Protestant churches of Rwanda in 2009.

Each of the two graduates was given Rwf1 million during the ceremony of awarding degrees to 399 graduates-from education, development studies and theology faculties- that took place on September 8, 2022 at the institute's headquarters in Huye district.

Those awarded include Belise Niyonzima who emerged first in the university's campus located in Huye district and Jean Pierre Kuradusenge from Karongi campaus.

The Manager of Bank of Kigali-Huye branch, Thacien Harerimana said that the cash prizes are founded on the bank's good partnership with PIASS.

"Awarding the top performing graduates is aimed to support the school in inculcating saving culture in the students for their own development and the country's development," he said.

"Many people created businesses after starting with small savings that are under Rwf1 million. The cash prizes we awarded to the graduates is the capital and motivation that Bank of Kigali has provided to them so that once they are outside, they also support others in the community and students who are still at school," noted.

He reiterated that Rwanda has a goal to build a knowledge-based economy and therefore the Bank of Kigali has committed to contribute to the government's efforts in quality education.

The students and youth PIASS were urged to join Bank of Kigali to get support in delivering on their income generating projects.

Belise Niyonzima, the awarded graduate, said that the prize from Bank of Kigali will help start a business.

" I commend the Bank of Kigali for the award. The money will enable me to start developing myself. The award is the motivation to my colleagues who are still at university to work hard. I assure that I will make use of the award," she said.

The graduates who were awarded said they had no Bank accounts in Bank of Kigali and immediately committed to open bank accounts in this bank.

PIASS' vice chancellor, Professor Elisée Musemakweli said that Bank of Kigali is a trusted partner that has been supporting the school to develop to a higher level.

"We closely work with BK and we have bank accounts in it. They also give us loans. It gave us a loan to build Karongi campus. This partnership has built trust in us and we also trust in this bank that supported us in the graduation," he said.'

Prof-Musemakweli urged the graduates to leverage the gained knowledge to develop themselves, their families and the country in general.