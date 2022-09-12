Rwanda: New Rap Competition to Boost Hip-Hop in Rwanda

As part of the naming rights agreement signed between Bank of Kigali and QA Solutions, the two companies have organized a rap competition to be officially launched next week, September 17 at the BK Arena.

The Arena is managed by QA Solutions, while BK acquired the naming rights of the sports facility.

The concert, according to a communique issued by BK Group, is set to identify and recognize the most talented upcoming rappers, uplift hip-hop and the rhyming culture in Rwanda, as well as allowing the youth to access different entertainment activities at the BK arena.

The first of its kind will see fast rising rappers such as Bushali, B Threy, Ish Kevin, Kivumbi King, among others sharing the stage with iconic rappers including former members of Tuff Gang, Bulldog and Fireman, alongside Riderman who is also among the pioneers of hip-hop in Rwanda.

To participate in the competition, one is required to follow BK Arena's social media platforms, send a 45 seconds video rapping, and post the video on their personal account.

The top five winners will have a unique opportunity to be featured on the Versus Show on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, while the three with the best bars will be selected to perform at the rap city main event on September 17th.

According to a statement issued by organisers, tickets to the show are 100 per cent discounted for people with a BK Arena Prepaid Card, which is another fulfilling pillar of the BK Arena Naming Rights Deal with BK Group to encourage a more cashless society and provide the youth with easy digital payment solutions.

"To get a BK Arena Prepaid Card, one needs to be 18 years old or older, have a national ID or passport, and have Rwf5,000, no need for a BK account. The card is backed by Visa and can be used anywhere that Visa is accepted, globally," the statement added.

Other tickets to the first season of rap city are available on Rwf20, 000 for premium access, Rwf50, 000 golden circle, and Rwf30, 000 for VIP.

The winner of the competition will be granted the opportunity to open for some of the mega stars who will perform at BK Arena.