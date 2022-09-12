Kenya Thrash Scotland to Advance Into World Cup Challenge Trophy Semis

10 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — A dominant Kenya side brushed a side Scotland 24-5 to storm into the semi-finals of the Challenge Trophy at the 2022 World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa.

Shujaa will now face England in the semis later tonight at 6:59pm EAT as they strive to win the Challenge Trophy after being eliminated in the Cup contention by Argentina.

Kenya took control of the first half heading to the breather with a comfortable 17-0 lead thanks to the three tries grounded by Vincent Onyala who recorded a man of the match performance, Billy Odhiambo and Nelson Oyoo.

Its is a good start f the day to get a win, though yesterday we had a bad day not the way we wanted, but we arte still in the race to chase number nive.

injera brought back the experince in the team, it is aboost for us, being i our mother cntinent it always fee at home

