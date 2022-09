Alleged suspects of the extremist group Al-Shabaab are guarded by soldiers of the Somali National Army in Kismayo, Somalia in October 2012.

Mogadishu — The Somali Armed Forces with the help of the local residents, have carried out a planned operation in the mountainous region of Hiran.

The operation specifically took place in Daarow mountain where Al-Shabaab had a large base.

According to the officers who led the operation, the troops killed almost six Al-Shabaab members in the action.

There was no statement from Al-Shabaab regarding the military claims.