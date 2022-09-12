Kenya: Fireworks Extravaganza Planned Ahead of Uhuru, Central Parks Commissioning

Nairobi — The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has planned fireworks extravaganza ahead of the much-anticipated commissioning of the Uhuru and Central Park.

A public notice by the agency indicated that the spectacle will take place between 7 to 8 pm tonight. Renovations at the parks have taken close to one year since works begun in September 2021.

"It is notified for General information of the Public that there will be a Fireworks Extravaganza in Uhuru Park between 7-8pm on 12th Monday in celebration of Commissioning of Uhuru & Central Park. Members of the public are advised to anticipate & enjoy the display," the notice stated.

An NMS statement pointed out that the rehabilitation works which comes 52 years after the green spaces were first opened to the public involved construction of a playground, an outdoor gym, jogging tracks, botanical trails, an outdoor library and a skating park.