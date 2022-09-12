Kenya: Fireworks Extravaganza Planned Ahead of Uhuru, Central Parks Commissioning

Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS/Twitter
Uhuru Park.
12 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has planned fireworks extravaganza ahead of the much-anticipated commissioning of the Uhuru and Central Park.

A public notice by the agency indicated that the spectacle will take place between 7 to 8 pm tonight. Renovations at the parks have taken close to one year since works begun in September 2021.

"It is notified for General information of the Public that there will be a Fireworks Extravaganza in Uhuru Park between 7-8pm on 12th Monday in celebration of Commissioning of Uhuru & Central Park. Members of the public are advised to anticipate & enjoy the display," the notice stated.

An NMS statement pointed out that the rehabilitation works which comes 52 years after the green spaces were first opened to the public involved construction of a playground, an outdoor gym, jogging tracks, botanical trails, an outdoor library and a skating park.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X