South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Throws Hat In Ring for Top Job - South African News Briefs - September 12, 2022

Cape Town —

It's Dlamini-Zuma Versus Ramaphosa for ANC Top Job

Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has raised her hand to once again challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC leadership when the party holds its national conference in December 2022. The minister lost to Ramaphosa in the previous national elective conference. This move throws the plans of an ANC faction in KwaZulu-Natal in disarray, after their support for former health minister Zweli Mkhize to challenge for a top leadership structure post. Ramaphosa is seemingly getting the support from a number of other provinces, to continue as ANC leader.

Eskom Load Shedding Reduced to Stage 3

Eskom has reduced its power cuts schedule to Stage 3 today, following Stage 4 power cuts over the weekend. Eskom said that sufficient progress had been made in recovering emergency generation reserves and its anticipated dam levels at pumped storage schemes would be fully replenished by today. The utility expects to drop the power cuts to Stage 2 from Tuesday morning September 13, but will keep them coming until Friday.