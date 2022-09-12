Africa: Totalenergies Super Cup Tonight - Where to Watch It

The TotalEnergies Super Cup between CAF Champions League champions Wydad Athletic Club and TotalEnergies Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane will kick-off at 20h00 in Rabat, Morocco.

Kick-off times: GMT 19h00, Cairo time 21h00, East Africa Time 22h00.

The match will be beamed on several parts of the world by some of CAF's media rights partners.

Morocco's Arryadia, the host broadcaster, will ensure that the match is accessible to the host nation with beIN Sport also showing the match to the local audience.

Some of the broadcasters who will show the tournament across sub-Saharan Africa include Canal+, SuperSport and StarTimes.

beIN Sport will broadcast the tournament across North Africa and the Middle East, as well as on its channels in the Asia-Pacific region.

There is additional 20 Free to Air TV stations in Africa who have secured the rights to the event.

They include RTI (Cote d'Ivoire), Tele Congo (Congo), RTS (Senegal), CRTV (Cameroon), UBC (Uganda), Azam TV (Tanzania), AfroSports (Nigeria), ORTM (Mali), GBC (Ghana), TVT (Togo), RTB (Burkina Faso), KBC (Kenya), MBC (Malawi), GRTS (Gambie), Gabon TV (Gabon), ORTB (Benin), RTNC (DR Congo), RTC (Cape Verde) and SABC (South Africa).

