Africa: Totalenergies CAF Super Cup - Previous Champions

Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club face compatriots RS Berkane tonight 10 September 2022 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, to determine the winner of the 31th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup.

Kick-off is 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT/ 21h00 Cairo time).

Wydad Athletic Club are the winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and RS Berkane, the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup champions.

Here is a look on previous TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup Champions:

1993 - Africa Sports (Côte d'Ivoire)

1994 - Zamalek (Egypt)

1995 - Esperance (Tunisia)

1996 - Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

1997 - Zamalek (Egypt)

1998 - Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

1999 - ASEC Mimosas (Côte d'Ivoire)

2000 - Raja (Morocco)

2001 - Hearts of Oak (Ghana)

2002 - Al Ahly (Egypt)

2003 - Zamalek (Egypt)

2004 - Enyimba (Nigeria)

2005 - Enyimba (Nigeria)

2006 - Al Ahly (Egypt)

2007 - Al Ahly (Egypt)

2008 - Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

2009 - Al Ahly (Egypt)

2010 - TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2011 - TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2012 - MAS Fez (Morocco)

2013 - Al Ahly (Egypt)

2014 - Al Ahly (Egypt)

2015 - ES Setif (Algeria)

2016 - TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2017 - Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

2018 - Wydad (Morocco)

2019 - Raja (Morocco)

2020 - Zamalek (Egypt)

2021 - Al Ahly (Egypt)

2022 - ?