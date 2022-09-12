Africa: RS Berkane Win Their First Ever Totalenergies CAF Super Cup

Renaissance Sportive de Berkane, winners of the 2021-2022 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, beat Wydad Athletic Club 2-0 on Saturday to win the 31st edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup.

Goals from Cherki El Bahri (32') and Sofian El Moudane from the penalty spot in the second half were all the Berkanis needed to emerge victorious in the Moroccan derby.

RS Berkane thus clinched their first ever CAF Super Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, Wydad who added their name on the list of winners of the competition in 2018, missed an opportunity to add a second catch to their bag.

The Oranges' goalkeeper Hamza Hamiani Akbi was named Man of the Match. He succeeded in keeping the Berkanis' goal untouched throughout the game and played a huge role in the victory.

RS Berkane's season begins in the most beautiful way. The club led by the Algerian Abdelhak Benchikha since the departure of the Congolese coach Florent Ibengé, have surprised by their control of the debates and clearly show their ambitions for this new season.