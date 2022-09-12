Africa: Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Draw On Friday, 16 September

The countdown to the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 will gain momentum this week when Maputo hosts the official draw of the competition on Friday, 16 September 2022.

The draw will be conducted at 11h00 local time (09h00 GMT) and will be streamed live on CAF digital platforms.

The final tournament will be held in Mozambique in the beautiful town of Vilankulo between 21 and 28 October 2022.

The competition will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four teams.

Mozambique 2022 will be the tournament's fifth edition after Seychelles 2015, Nigeria 2016, Egypt 2018 and Senegal 2021.

Below are the qualified teams:

Mozambique: qualified as hosts and finalists of the 2021 edition

Senegal: Winners of three successive Beach Soccer AFCONs (2016, 2018 and 2021

Nigeria: Bronze medalists in 2015, finalists in 2016 and 2018. Missed the 2021 edition.

Uganda: Semi-finalists in 2021

Madagascar: Winners of the Beach Soccer AFCON in 2015

Malawi: First appearance in Beach Soccer AFCON

Egypt: Bronze medalists in 2016 and 2018

Morocco: Qualified for their 5th successive Beach Soccer AFCON, bronze medalists in 2021

