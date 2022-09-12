Somalia: President Deni Suspends Puntland Intelligence Chief

9 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni suspended his Intelligence boss, Mukhtar Mohamed Hassan (Jeyte) who is out of the country.

Deni has also suspended the two deputy directors of the spy agency, Mohamed Asair Barre and Bashir Syed Aden, as mentioned in a statement from the Presidency.

The President has appointed Mohamed Nur Jama, who was the former Puntland intelligence chief, as the acting Director of the Security and Intelligence Agency of PISA.

The President took this step after he made a surprise visit to the headquarters of the PISA Intelligence Agency last night, and met with the agency's officials in that facility.

It remains unclear the reason behind the sacking move. This comes as Puntland faces Al-Shabaab and ISIS threats in the Bari region.

