Somalia: Josep Borrell Pays a Surprise Visit to Somalia Amid Drought

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at his office in Mogadishu on Sunday.

The two sides discussed the political and security situation in Somalia and humanitarian challenges as nearly 8 million people are hit by a severe drought in the Horn of Africa.

"I acknowledged the new leadership's efforts of advancing state-building in cooperation with federal member states and further promoting economic reform efforts," said Josep Borrell.

Borrell added that the EU is ready to continue multifaceted support, adapting it to developments.

The visiting European official welcomed Somali efforts in security and defense, including the potential of further enhancing cooperation with the EU naval forces.

Somalia's stabilization remains crucial for regional security, he added.

Somalia's leader has asked the EU to contribute to the prevention of environmental degradation, illegal weapons, and Somali maritime trawling, by re-accelerating the construction of the Navy, so that the government can control the maritime borders.