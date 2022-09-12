South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Jagersfontein Disaster Area, 12 Sept

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 12 September 2022, visit the Jagersfontein-Charlesville area in the Free State where a mudslide has claimed lives and destroyed homes.

The President's thoughts and prayers are with the families of three people who lost their lives in the incident which allegedly involved a pipe burst from a mine at Jagersfontein around dawn today, Sunday, 11 September.

Four persons have been reported missing while 23 patients have been treated for hypothermia and four for broken legs.

The President wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents of the Charlesville neighbourhood.

The President appreciates the rescue and recovery efforts in which emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung are engaged.