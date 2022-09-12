Zimbabwe: Brig-Gen Kaneta Dies

12 September 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Brigadier General Charles Kaneta has died.

He was 64.

He collapsed and died while at his farm in Nyanga on Saturday.

Brig Gen Kaneta was the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.

In a statement on Saturday night, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, the Director General Policy, Public Relations and International Affairs at Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters, said: "The Zimbabwe Defence Forces would like to announce the untimely death of Brigadier General Charles Kaneta who was the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.

"General Kaneta, 64, collapsed at his farm in Nyanga and was ferried to Hauna District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at around 12 noon on 10 September 2022."

Mourners are gathered at Number 7 Married Quarters Cranborne West, Harare.

