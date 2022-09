We learned with deep sadness of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, 08 September 2022.

On behalf of the African Football Family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to His Majesty the King, the Royal Family and the British people during this difficult period as we mourn the passing of an outstanding monarch and leader.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the British people.

Dr Patrice Motsepe,

CAF President

