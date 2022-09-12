Namibia: Former Swapo Councillor Arrested for Alleged Shooting

A FORMER Swapo councillor in the Kavango West region was arrested yesterday for allegedly shooting a 42-year-old man in the lower abdomen.

It's alleged that the councillor shot the man with a 9mm pistol after a misunderstanding between the two over car keys.

The incident happened at Mayara village at around 18h40 on Sunday.

According to the police, the man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Nankudu District Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was detained at the Kahenge police station, and is expected to make his first court appearance today.