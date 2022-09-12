South Africa: President to Visit Disaster Struck Jagersfontein

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Jagersfontein area today where flooding from a disused mine has caused the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes and the death of at least one person.

On Sunday evening, the Free State government confirmed the single death and added that at least 40 people have also been hospitalised with two others missing.

"The President's thoughts and prayers are with the families of three people who lost their lives in the incident which allegedly involved a pipe burst from a mine at Jagersfontein around dawn [on Sunday].

"The President wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents of the Charlesville neighbourhood. The President appreciates the rescue and recovery efforts in which emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung are engaged," the Presidency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Eskom says it has experienced a total loss of supply to Centlec - the electricity distributor to the town - due to the mudslide.

Three more users on another feed have also been affected and the Jagersfontein mine are also without power.

"Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and inaccessibility of our substation, it is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage. Since Eskom's telecommunication system is also affected by the flood, the impact on surrounding networks is unclear. Any meaningful updates will be promptly communicated.

"Electricity users are urged to treat all electrical lines sockets and appliances as live and dangerous. We wish to express our sincere condolences to those affected by this catastrophic event and commend emergency services for their swift response," Eskom said.