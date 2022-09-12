Kenya: Alai Vows to Close Numero 5, Bar Next Door, Others in Kileleshwa Over Noise Pollution

12 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai has put several bars and nightclubs on notice over noise pollution.

Alai said Numero 5, Samaki Samaki, The Bar Next Door, Hera Aqua Gardens and Kettle House are among the joints he wants closed because they disturb the peace of residents in the estate.

"After swearing in, we have a list which must be acted on ASAP. It's Kileleshwa. They must go," Alai tweeted.

The Kileleshwa Ward representative says he will recommend that all bars be relocated to Nairobi's Central Business District from the estate.

"They are traumatising children doing their homework," he said.

Nairobi residents have in the past also raised numerous complaints on noise and disruptions occasioned by the clubs situated near residential areas.

In October 2019, a court ordered the closure of four popular clubs operating within Nairobi's Kilimani area among them B-Club, Kiza Lounge, Explorer Tavern and Space Lounge, after residents complained about noise pollution and a downgrade in the value of their property.

In the case, Kilimani Project Foundation, through lawyer Cecil Miller, said residents were aggrieved by the noise from the four nightclubs, which deprived them of sleep.

The noise levels from the clubs, according to Miller, clocked between 68 to 84 ab, which is above permitted levels.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X