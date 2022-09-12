Kenya: Alai Vows to Close Numero 5, Bar Next Door, Others in Kileleshwa Over Noise Pollution

Nairobi — Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai has put several bars and nightclubs on notice over noise pollution.

Alai said Numero 5, Samaki Samaki, The Bar Next Door, Hera Aqua Gardens and Kettle House are among the joints he wants closed because they disturb the peace of residents in the estate.

"After swearing in, we have a list which must be acted on ASAP. It's Kileleshwa. They must go," Alai tweeted.

The Kileleshwa Ward representative says he will recommend that all bars be relocated to Nairobi's Central Business District from the estate.

"They are traumatising children doing their homework," he said.

Nairobi residents have in the past also raised numerous complaints on noise and disruptions occasioned by the clubs situated near residential areas.

In October 2019, a court ordered the closure of four popular clubs operating within Nairobi's Kilimani area among them B-Club, Kiza Lounge, Explorer Tavern and Space Lounge, after residents complained about noise pollution and a downgrade in the value of their property.

In the case, Kilimani Project Foundation, through lawyer Cecil Miller, said residents were aggrieved by the noise from the four nightclubs, which deprived them of sleep.

The noise levels from the clubs, according to Miller, clocked between 68 to 84 ab, which is above permitted levels.