Kenya: Sequence of Events During President-Elect Ruto's Inauguration

Nairobi — The Assumptions of Office Committee says the gates of Kasarani Stadium where the inauguration of President-elect William Ruto shall take place on Tuesday will be open to the public from 4.00am.

According to the committee, 2,500 VIP guests will grace the occasion with a total of 17 Head of States, eight Prime Ministers and Deputy Presidents and seven foreign ministers having confirmed they will attend the ceremony.

The program indicated that all guests and members of the public will be seated at the Stadium by 10.00 am.

This will be followed by the arrival of Service Commanders including heads of Kenya Army, Kenya Navy and Kenya Airforce, at 10:30am.

At 10:45 am, invited Heads of State and governments are set to arrive, to be followed by arrival of Chief of Defence Forces, General Robert Kibochi 15 minutes later.

At 11:05 am, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Chief Registrar Anne Amadi as well as other Supreme Court judges will arrive.

At 11:30 am, the Guard of Honour will march to position, and five minutes later Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua arrives.

The programme shows that Ruto accompanied by his wife Racheal will arrive at 11:40 am.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive few minutes later and will be received by General Kibochi and escorted to the ceremonial Land-Rover to enter the stadium.

After the National Anthem, President Kenyatta will inspect the Guard of Honour.

After that, he will take his place at the Dais, followed by Interdenominational prayers as has been the practice at all public events in Kenya.

At 12:10pm, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi will administer oaths office to Ruto and Gachagua.

Amadi will take to the podium and invite Chief Justice Martha Koome who will serve as a witness.

The Chief Justice will then introduce the President Ruto and the Deputy President Gachagua to the public, and ask Ruto to take his position.

Outgoing President Kenyatta will then hand over the Instruments of Power and Authority to Ruto, which will be followed by fanfare and the National Anthem during which Uhuru's presidential Standard will be lowered while Ruto's will be hoisted simultaneously.

A 21-gun salute will follow, and President Kenyatta will be given his Standard by the Chief of Defence Forces to signify the change of guard. The Guard of Honour will march off the stadium to be followed by a session of entertainment.

All this has to be done before the 2pm deadline set by the Constitution.

The new Deputy President will invite one of the guests to make a speech on behalf of the invited dignitaries and then invite Uhuru to make his farewell speech.

Gachagua will then deliver his first speech as Deputy President and then invite Ruto to make his inaugural address to the nation.

President Kenyatta will lead the exit from the stadiums nd head to State House where he will receive his successor with invited guests being treated to a luncheon thereafter.