Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Begins Two-Day Tour of Volta Region

12 September 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Monday begin a two-day working visit to the Volta Region.

The President is scheduled to commission projects, inspect ongoing ones and confer with traditional leaders of the area.

On Monday, President Akufo-Addo will attend the opening of the Ghana Bar Association Conference in Ho, followed by an interview session on Stone City Radio. He will then depart to Kpeve to inspect the progress of work on the Eastern Corridor Road and the Agenda 111 Hospital Project in the South Dayi Constituency.

In Kpando, the President will call on the Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area and inspect the construction of the Steel Bridge to end the day's schedule.

Day Two of the tour will begin with a visit to the 66 Artillery Regiment Military Barracks in Ho, and an inspection of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme at the Ho Central Market. President Akufo-Addo will then depart to Aflao to Commission the Aflao Community Day School, in the Ketu South constituency.

He will proceed to the North Tongu constituency to commission the North Tongu District Magistrate Court, after a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Battor Traditional Area, to climax the President's visit to the region.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X