Kenya: Uhuru Hosts His Successor Ruto At State House Ahead of Inauguration

Nairobi — Outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta has hosted his successor William Samoei Ruto at the seat of power ahead of Tuesday's inauguration.

Ruto arrived at State House, Nairobi accompanied by First Lady Rachel and were welcomed by Kenyatta and the outgoing First Lady Margatet.

Ruto will be sworn in on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium after winning the August 9 election that was also validated by the Supreme Court following a petition filed by long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto have had a frosty relationship since 2018 when the president shook hands with longtime Opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he supported in the recent election to succeed him.

Odinga however, lost to Ruto, and still insists the vote was stolen despite a declaration by a seven-judge bench that determined his petition.

Ruto, the hustler who beat all odds to become Kenya's 5th president