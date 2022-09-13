Zimbabwe: Charlotte Muziri Wins Miss Zimbabwe Queen 2022

13 September 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
HARARE: Charlotte Muziri was crowned Miss Zimbabwe Queen 2022 on Saturday, September 10 at the Harare International Conference Center (HICC).

The 25-year-old professional model and sustainability advocate bested 11 other finalists to win the inaugural edition of the Miss Zimbabwe Queen pageant.

Gina Dee Mutemeri was named first runner-up while Stacey Hall, Tamia Tanatswa Chawaguta, and Anelisiwe Ndebele were the second, third, and fourth runners-up, respectively.

Miss Queen of Zimbabwe was founded by former queens Tendai Hunda and Hilda Mabu. The winner is expected to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Earth, Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, Miss Model of the World, or Top Model of the World.

"This moment still seems so elusive that I now fail to fathom how it makes me feel. I'm still processing, how amazing God has been towards my life and the journey which led me to this moment," Charlotte wrote in a statement on social media.

"This is a dream come true, I am living an answered prayer," she said.

