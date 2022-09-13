Kenya: Rally Raid Winner Ross Credits Navigator Savage for Win in Soysambu

Nairobi — Rally Raid 3 winner Ross Field has saluted his navigator Quentin Savage for his hard work and cooperation that yielded their second win of the season during the Rally Raid 3 (dubbed the Mayes Memorial) at Soysambu Ranch over the weekend.

The two edged ahead of second-placed pair of Mike Rose and Maarten Piet as well as third-placed Joost and Rosaline Zuurbier.

"A great Rally Raid in Soysambu with over 200km of wet terrain and fast tracks... with a good field of cars, buggies and bikes. Quentin navigated extremely well and guided us to a good win. Overall, the entire team came through and will be paramount for our title campaign," Ross said.

He said he is hopeful that the teamwork in his camp will continue growing even as they set sights on clinching the national title when the curtains come down on the season in November.

"The November season-ender will be hard to win considering the level of competition expected from top drivers. We need to push harder to try and win the championship again and I have confidence in this team to work together towards that," he said.

Run over two days, the 200km Rally Raid took place in muddy conditions, which stretched the 15 entries in the event to the limit.

Nonetheless, Ross has placed faith in his CRT car and backed it to push him towards victory even as he anticipates a bare-knuckle fight from the other competitors.

"This past weekend, we had 5 CRTs which is great for competition. I am sure that Mike (Rose), (Mark) Glen and Chinu (Matharu) will give their all and push us all the way," he said.

Ross also came second behind Chinu in the second Raid of the season.

RALLY RAID 3 OVERALL RESULTS

Ross Field / Quentin Savage (CRT) 3h12m46s

Mike Rose/Maarten Piet 3h39m51s

Joost Zuurbier/Rosaline Zuurbier 3h49m10s

Chinu Matharu/Raju Chagger 3h50m59s

Mark Glen/Robie Calder 3h53m59s

Geoff Mayes/Riyaz Ismail 4h25m39s

Arjun Mohindra 4h25m53s

Alastair Keith/Charles Mousley 4h39m21s

Ameet Matharu/Max Armhurst 5h45m58s

Zane Young/Shanty Singh 6h43m11s

Jose Sardinha/Gavin Laurence 7h19m47s