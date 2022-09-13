Kenya: All Systems Go for President Elect Ruto's Swearing in Ceremony

Nairobi — It is all systems go for the swearing in ceremony of the President Elect William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday at the Kasarani National Stadium.

The Assumption of Office Committee which was represented by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said it is satisfied with preparations and ready for the swearing in ceremony.

"We have had our final meeting and we are happy that the assumption of office committee has been able to marshal for this preparation in seven days. We are satisfied with what has been done and we are looking forward to having a colorful event tomorrow," said Kibicho.

He reiterated that the doors will be opened at 4am with over 60,000 Kenyans, 20 Heads of State and 2,500 VIPs expected to grace the event.

"We have a space at the main arena which will accommodate overflow of about 20,000 but beyond that we request Kenyans to follow the even live from the comfort of their living rooms because it will be aired live in all stations," Kibicho said.

Constitutionally, President Elect should take the Oath of Office between 10:00am to 2:00PM.

The program indicated that all guests and members of the public will be seated at the Stadium by 10.00 am.

This will be followed by the arrival of Service Commanders including heads of Kenya Army, Kenya Navy and Kenya Airforce, at 10:30am.

At 10:45 am, invited Heads of State and governments are set to arrive, to be followed by arrival of Chief of Defence Forces, General Robert Kibochi 15 minutes later.

At 11:05 am, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Chief Registrar Anne Amadi as well as other Supreme Court judges will arrive.

At 11:30 am, the Guard of Honor will march to position, and five minutes later Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua arrives.

The programme shows that Ruto accompanied by his wife Racheal will arrive at 11:40 am.

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive few minutes later and will be received by General Kibochi and escorted to the ceremonial Land-Rover to enter the stadium.

After the National Anthem, President Kenyatta will inspect the Guard of Honor.

After that, he will take his place at the Dais, followed by Interdenominational prayers as has been the practice at all public events in Kenya.

At 12:10pm, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi will administer oaths office to Ruto and Gachagua.

Amadi will take to the podium and invite Chief Justice Martha Koome who will serve as a witness.

The Chief Justice will then introduce the President Ruto and the Deputy President Gachagua to the public and ask Ruto to take his position.

Outgoing President Kenyatta will then hand over the Instruments of Power and Authority to Ruto, which will be followed by fanfare and the National Anthem during which Uhuru's presidential Standard will be lowered while Ruto's will be hoisted simultaneously.

A 21-gun salute will follow, and President Kenyatta will be given his Standard by the Chief of Defence Forces to signify the change of guard. The Guard of Honor will march off the stadium to be followed by a session of entertainment.

All this has to be done before the 2pm deadline set by the Constitution.

The new Deputy President will invite one of the guests to make a speech on behalf of the invited dignitaries and then invite Uhuru to make his farewell speech.

Gachagua will then deliver his first speech as Deputy President and then invite Ruto to make his inaugural address to the nation.

Among the 20 Heads of States expected in the country ahead of Tuesday's inauguration Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi have already arrived.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir checked into the Country in the afternoon to attend the inauguration ceremony of President.

Malik Agar who is a member of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan and Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman Waugh are also in the country to represent their respective heads of state.

The African Union (AU) Chairperson, Moussa Faki, is also in the country for the ceremony.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini of Eswatini are also expected in Kenya to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday hosted Ruto at the seat of power ahead of the inauguration.

Ruto arrived at State House, Nairobi accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto and were welcomed by President Kenyatta and the outgoing First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.