Kenya: EACC Detectives Arrest NMS Official Who Demanded Sh400,000 Bribe

12 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested a Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) official for demanding a Sh400,000 bribe from a citizen.

According to the anti-graft agency, Daniel Omido wanted to be paid before approving an online application in the service portal.

"EACC has this evening arrested Mr. Daniel Omido of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for demanding KES.400,000 bribe from a citizen in order to approve an online application in the service portal," he stated.

He has since been escorted to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station for processing.

