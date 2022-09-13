Kenya: Outgoing President Kenyatta Bids Farewell to State House Staff

Nairobi — Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday evening bid farewell to State House staff as he prepares to vacate Tuesday when he hands over power to his successor President-Elect William Ruto.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta as they said their goodbyes to the "State House Kenya leadership team led by Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua."

During the meeting, attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the outgoing Head of State thanked the officers for distinguished service during his tenure and advised them to serve the new administration with the same enthusiasm.

Earlier, president Kenyatta hosted his successor William Samoei Ruto at the seat of power ahead of Tuesday's inauguration.

Ruto arrived at State House, Nairobi accompanied by First Lady Rachel and was welcomed by Kenyatta and the outgoing First Lady Margaret.

Ruto will be sworn in on Tuesday at the Kasarani Stadium after winning the August 9 election that was also validated by the Supreme Court following a petition filed by long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto have had a frosty relationship since 2018 when the president shook hands with longtime Opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he supported in the recent election to succeed him.

Odinga however, lost to Ruto and still insists the vote was stolen despite a declaration by a seven-judge bench that determined his petition.