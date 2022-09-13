Rwanda: Food Prices Increase By 29%

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices in urban areas increased by 29.2 percent during the month of August compared to the same period last year according to the Consumer Price Index that was released, during weekend, by National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda.

The urban Consumer Price Index is calculated based on approximately 1,622 products in twelve urban centres of Rwanda.

The report shows that prices for bread and cereals increased by 27.9 percent, meat increased by 19.4 percent while milk cheese and eggs prices increased by 12.6 percent.

The prices for vegetables increased by 35.5 percent while non-alcoholic beverages increased by 14.5 percent as alcoholic beverages tobacco and narcotics increased by 10.8 percent.

According to the index, food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 0.3 percent in August, 2022 compared to July, 2022.

Overall prices

Prices across the country increased by 20.4 percent on an annual basis and increased by 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, the index shows.

Urban prices increased by 15.9 percent on an annual basis (August 2022 and August 2021) and increased by 0.5 percent on a monthly basis (August 2022 to July 2022).

In rural areas, prices increased by 23.6 percent on an annual basis and increased by 1.6 percent on a monthly basis.

The annual average inflation rate between August 2022 and August 2021 was 7.3 percent.

Housing water, electricity, gas and other fuels prices increased by 7.5 percent, transport increased by 12.6 percent and restaurants and hotels increased by 18.5 percent on an annual basis.

General prices, for August 2022, increased by 0.5 percent compared to July 2022.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change over time of goods and services purchased by households.

The reference population for the CPI consists of all households, urban and rural in Rwanda.

The household basket includes 1,622 products sold in many places spread all over the country.

A variety of places of observation are selected namely shops, markets, hospitals, schools and others.

More than 29,482 prices in urban areas and 10,744 in rural areas are collected every month.

A spot check by The New Times among consumers found that the average price per Kilogramme for Irish potatoes has increased from Rwf300 to over Rwf500, rice has increased from between Rwf800 and Rwf1,000 to between Rwf1,200 and Rwf1,400.

The price for a kilogramme of beans increased from Rwf500 to between Rwf900 and Rwf1,000 while maize flour increased from Rwf700 to Rwf1,000.

One litre of cooking sunflower oil has increased from Rwf3,200 to Rwf4,000 as meat prices increased from Rwf3, 200 to Rwf4, 000 per kilogramme.

A cooked egg has increased from between Rwf150 and Rwf200 to Rwf200 and Rwf250.