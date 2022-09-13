Malawi: Waste Management Fundraising Behind Expected Targets - Mzuzu City Council

The Mzuzu City Council has decried the low number of residents contributing towards its fundraising drive to raise K200 million in order to purchase waste disposal trucks.

The revelation was made on Sunday 11th September when the council was shot in the arm after it received a donation of K500, 000 from Bishop Silent Mtambo and the Evangelical Assemblies of God Mission in Malawi.

The development comes after the council in April this year instituted a 6 months Fundraising Campaign to raise the money to be spent on new skip carriers and durable waste bins but so far according to the council only just above K40 million has been realised 4 months on.

Speaking of behalf of the Mzuzu City Council after the donation, Councillor Monica Simwaka of Katawa Ward said with the slow progress being made, the council will continue to meet challenges in its waste management and disposal drive.

"The money we have raised so far which is around K42 million is very low at this stage of the fundraising process and we can not even purchase one skip vehicle with this.

"We are thankful for this donation and we hope others can also learn from this gesture to also donate so that by December we can reach the set K200 million goal," said Councillor Simwaka.

On his part Bishop Mtambo said as a responsible citizen of the city, he has seen first hand the challenges the council faces in waste disposal hence the donation.

"What we want is to set a good example for our congregants and residents of the city that it's the responsibility of everyone to contribute to the cause. This is not the first for me to donate to the city council as I also previously spent about K500, 000 to assist the council to high vehicles to remove waste in the city as well as contributing to other developments being undertaken in the city," he said.

He also said in the wake of the recent cholera outbreak in neighbouring Nkhata Bay District as well as some parts of Mzuzu, there need for everyone to contribute to the fundraising campaign.