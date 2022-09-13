Tanzania: Teachers Empowered to Apply Digital Technology in Teaching

AT least 20 public school teachers in Kigamboni district, Dar es Salaam region, have been trained on application of digital technology in teaching, a move aimed at expanding sources of learning materials.

The training, which was offered as community service by the Internet Society Tanzania Chapter (ISOC-Tz), is expected to act as catalyst to boosting academic performance in primary and secondary schools.

Held over the weekend in the district, the training gathered primary and secondary teachers from all nine wards of the district, according to president of the ISOC-Tz, Mr Nazarius Kirama.

"The aim of the workshop is to start a system of training teachers on digital system. We are now in forth industrial revolution whereby almost every services go digital," Mr Kirama stated.

He said the organization found it important to involve teachers in digital ecosystem, something which would also impact children in schools.

"We want to positively change teachers the way they teach students. This is a beginning, we will have more training to build on this foundation," he assured.

At the training, participants were taught how to use their mobile phones for searching materials for pupils and students, instead of waiting for books in hard copies.

During official opening of the training, Mr Florian Msigwa, official from the District Commissioner's Office, who represented the DC Fatma Nyangasa, commended that the training was essential since, among others it empowered the teachers about digital library.

"You would find that a teacher struggles to look for learning materials in hardcopy while she or he could find them online. I think this training would be helpful for them to find materials online,"

"I urge you to use this opportunity to change positively in schools," he asked.

One of the participants, Mr Charles Kalokola, a teacher from Somangila secondary school, said the training is crucial since the world now goes digital whereby everything goes digital, noting that it was opportunity for teachers to be able to seek materials online and simplify their work.