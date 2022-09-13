Tanzania: Bunge Committee Satisfied With Taec Office Construction

PARLIAMENTARY committee on Social Services and Community Development has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing construction of the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC) headquarters at Kikombo vicinity in Dodoma.

The commission, currently based in Arusha, is expected to complete the construction at the end of September and will start providing radiation testing services in the capital.

Speaking immediately after visiting and inspecting the construction of the offices at the end of the weekend, Chairman of the committee, Stanislaus Nyongo, said the presence of the laboratory would facilitate testing of some products that use radiation, including the issue of safety of atomic energy in the country.

"We are told that the project has reached 85 per cent completion. We are satisfied with the construction of the building. We congratulate the Ministry of Education and our President as well who has endorsed more than 3.8bn/- for this project," commended Mr Nyongo.

Mr Nyongo said the completion of the building and the reallocation of the Taec headquarters to the capital city was the ministry's effort to adhere to the government's decisions that all institutions should shift to Dodoma.

"Government wants to centralise all services, so it's better for the ministry to ensure that all institutions are reallocating to Dodoma to help citizens access all services when in the capital city," he expressed.

Mr Nyongo told the Ministry and Commission to make sure that by November this year, the construction should be completed and the building starts offering the services.

He urged the commission to collaborate with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in creating awareness among members of the public about the services in order to increase understanding and the use of the laboratory.

Commenting, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Professor Adolf Mkenda promised to implement directives from the committee, timely.

Prof Mkenda said that the Atomic Energy Commission is important in maintaining national security, promising that the ministry would continue investing in all zone offices of the commission.

Prof. Mkenda also said his Ministry continues to implement practically the government's mission of reallocating all institutions to Dodoma.

Earlier, the Director General of the Atomic energy Commission, Professor Lazaro Busagala, outlined benefits of the office (laboratory) when it is completed, including easing access to radiation testing services