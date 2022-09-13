Tanzania: Over 5,000 Livestock Relocate to Msomera

OVER 5,000 livestock from Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) have been transferred to Msomera Village in Handeni District in Tanga since the voluntary relocation exercise started in June this year.

Arusha Regional Commissioner John Mongela revealed that on Thursday when the seventh batch of 25 households with 159 people left for Msomera to pave way for conservation activities.

The RC said since the voluntary relocation exercise commenced on June 16 this year up to September 1 a total of 158 with 794 people and 5,219 livestock have been relocated to Msomera.

"This exercise began on June 16; this year people's willingness to relocate has been high that we expected the seventh batch which leave for Msomera today has a large number of livestock 2,109... This is a good indication in reducing human and wildlife interactions," he said.

Deputy Conservation Commissioner Dr Christopher Timbuka said that the number of people who are willing to relocate has continued to increase following the education provided to wananchi especially after the government constructed important infrastructure in the area such as schools, hospitals, water, cattle dips among others.

Dr Timbuka added that, the relocation exercise has taken into consideration all the basis and procedures governing human rights and government guidelines on citizens relocation.

Saruni Mapekuo from Kapenjiro Village who is among the residents who are relocating voluntary expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for providing such an opportunity to relocate to Msomera.

"This exercise has open up our mind by interacting with many people ... I believe that after one year my business will grow," Mapekuo said.

By 1959, the population of the NCAA was said to have been around 8,000.

Today, the number of residents in the area is projected to have hit 110,000, adding pressure in conservation activities in the Mixed Wild Heritage site.