Tanzania: Education Stakeholders Challenged On Preparations Ahead of Psle

13 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ben Bago

EDUCATION stakeholders in Chamwino District have been told to make proper preparations ahead of Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

District Administrative Secretary, Ms Neema Nyarege, made the statement over the weekend when speaking to primary and secondary education officers, heads of departments, ward education officers and school head teachers on behalf of Chamwino District Commissioner.

She equally, directed head teachers of primary schools to ensure that the candidates are well prepared so that they can get high marks.

Ms Nyarege made the statement at the launch of a strategy to strengthen learning and teaching at the primary education that held in the district over the weekend.

"All leaders should supervise the discipline among the students and staff to enhance learning and teaching in all institutions. You should also counsel pupils and students for them to have guts of facing challenges," urged Ms Nyarege.

In addition, Ms Nyarege instructed that absent students should be identified and brought back to school by using village officials.

Ms Nyarege reminded that the district wants all councils to submit report over strategy they have to control school dropouts.

"We are all aware that Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa launched the Guideline on August 4 this year in Tabora region. The guideline insists on ensuring that each enrolled pupil should complete primary education," said Ms Nyarege.

Also, she urged leaders at all levels to ensure that teachers are recognized, appreciated and empowered.

However, the Chamwino DAS called on the parents to respect teachers, acknowledge and give them cooperation.

