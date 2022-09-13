Zimbabwe: Paraffin's Mai Sorobhi Dies Aged 79

12 September 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Local veteran actress Rhoda Mtembe who played the witty Mai Sorobhi in yesteryear's drama series Paraffin has died.

Mtembe succumbed to a stroke Monday.

She was 79.

Her grandson, comedian Admire 'Bhutisi' Kuzhangaira confirmed the news.

He said: "My grandmother Mai Sorobhi is no more. She was struck twice. As she was recovering, she was attacked again last week".

Mai Sorobhi started acting in the 1990s and became a household name playing Mai Sorobhi, wife to the late main character Paraffin in the hit TV series.

Mai Sorobhi and Paraffin

Mourners are gathered at her Kuwadzana Extension residence in Harare.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X