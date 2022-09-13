Zimbabwe: Paraffin's Mai Sorobhi Dies Aged 79

Local veteran actress Rhoda Mtembe who played the witty Mai Sorobhi in yesteryear's drama series Paraffin has died.

Mtembe succumbed to a stroke Monday.

She was 79.

Her grandson, comedian Admire 'Bhutisi' Kuzhangaira confirmed the news.

He said: "My grandmother Mai Sorobhi is no more. She was struck twice. As she was recovering, she was attacked again last week".

Mai Sorobhi started acting in the 1990s and became a household name playing Mai Sorobhi, wife to the late main character Paraffin in the hit TV series.

Mai Sorobhi and Paraffin

Mourners are gathered at her Kuwadzana Extension residence in Harare.