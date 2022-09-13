Kenya: President-Elect Ruto to Be Accorded 21-Gun Salute After Inauguration

Nairobi — President-Elect William Ruto is set to be accorded a 21-gun salute soon after he takes oath of office.

President-Elect Ruto will be sworn into office as Kenya's fifth President taking over the rein from outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His deputy Rigathi Gachagua will also take the oath of office.

Judiciary Chief Registrar will administer the oath in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Foreign dignitaries and local leaders have arrived at the Kasarani stadium the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

United States Trade Representative Catherine Tai is among the high-profile dignitaries who have already arrived.

Other delegation of senior officials from Japan, Israel, Palestine, France has already arrived.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and a host of Members of Parliament are among local leaders who are present.

The 60, 000 stadium capacity is packed to the brim.

Kenyans witnessing the historic event have painted the stadium yellow - the official colors of the United Democratic Party (UDA) of President-Elect.

The ceremony is scheduled to kick of at 10.30 (EAT).