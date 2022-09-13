Kenya: CJ Koome Receives Thunderous Welcome at Kasarani Stadium

13 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday arrived at the Kasarani to a thunderous reception.

Koome who was accompanied by his deputy Philomena Mwilu were welcomed by the thousands of Kenyans at the venue with a thunderous applause.

The top leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza quickly dashed to Koome and hugged her.

Those who hugged her include Speakers of the bicameral Parliament Moses Wetangula (National Assembly), Amason Kingi (Senate), former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Secretary General Veronica Maina among others.

Kenyans couldn't not hide their love for the duo who led their five colleagues in upholding the victory of President-Elect William Ruto.

The court had in September 5, 2022 dismissed the consolidated presidential petition challenging Ruto's victory.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga who lost to Ruto was the leading petitioner.

