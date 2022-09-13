Kenya: Ruto Takes Oath as Country's 5th President

Nairobi — WILLIAM Samoei Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13 as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto took the oath office at a packed stadium in Kasarani witnessed by over 20 Heads of State.

"I William Samoei Ruto, in full realisation of the high calling I assume as president of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the public of Kenya, that I will obey, preserve and protect this constitution of Kenya," he said.

He was sworn in by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi, in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The 55-year-old took the oath of office on a copy of Kenya's constitution, five weeks to the day since the August 9 poll, assuming the reins of a country gripped by drought and a cost-of-living crisis.

He was declared winner on August 15, after defeating long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga who later petitioned the win in the Supreme Court where the case was dismissed for lack of evidence.

Ruto now faces the daunting task to steer a polarised country gripped by a cost-of-living crisis and punishing drought.

His rise to State House has been closely watched by the international community, which looks to Kenya as a reliable and stable democracy in a turbulent region.

Developing story... ..