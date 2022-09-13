Kenya: 'Si Uchawi, Ni Maombi', Kenyans at Kasarani Chanted as President Ruto Took Oath of Office

PSCU/Capital FM
The outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta (maroon shirt) hosts President William Ruto, his deputy for 10 years.
13 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — "Si uchawi, ni maombi" those were the chants of tens of thousands of Kenyans who witnessed the Inauguration of President William Ruto.

The mammoth crowd burst into unison chants as President Ruto took his Oath of office, officially making him Kenya's fifth President.

The 60, 000 Kenyans who filled the stadium could not hide their joy as Ruto took over the rein from his predecessor, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who witnessed the occassin.

President Ruto was accorded a heroic welcome with the crowd going wild each time his name was mentioned by the respective speakers.

Ruto and his deputy took two Oath of office - the Oath of allegiance and the Oath on execution of duties.

The Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi administered the Oath in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X