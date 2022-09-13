Kenya: 'Si Uchawi, Ni Maombi', Kenyans at Kasarani Chanted as President Ruto Took Oath of Office

The outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta (maroon shirt) hosts President William Ruto, his deputy for 10 years.

Nairobi — "Si uchawi, ni maombi" those were the chants of tens of thousands of Kenyans who witnessed the Inauguration of President William Ruto.

The mammoth crowd burst into unison chants as President Ruto took his Oath of office, officially making him Kenya's fifth President.

The 60, 000 Kenyans who filled the stadium could not hide their joy as Ruto took over the rein from his predecessor, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who witnessed the occassin.

President Ruto was accorded a heroic welcome with the crowd going wild each time his name was mentioned by the respective speakers.

Ruto and his deputy took two Oath of office - the Oath of allegiance and the Oath on execution of duties.

The Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi administered the Oath in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.