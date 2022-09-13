Tanzania: Simba Set Tanzania Prisons On Target

AFTER a good job in the CAF Champions League's preliminary round, Simba have pointed their guns at Tanzania Prisons as the teams face in the NBC Premier League at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya tomorrow.

The Msimbazi Street Reds landed safely in Dar es Salaam on Monday from Malawi where they defeated Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 in the first leg encounter which has placed them on the comfort zone prior to the reverse match on Sunday.

In his remarks, the team's Interim Coach Juma Mgunda said their attention now is on tomorrow's league encounter as they want to claim all three points from the away venue.

"The good thing is that we managed to grab an important away win though we have a return match coming up this weekend but before that, we have a league match to take care.

"As technical bench members, we are going to meet to discuss on how best to approach the upcoming league match which is also essential for us to produce tangible results," Mgunda said.

Commenting about his future at Simba, he said everything will be unveiled after their second champions league match but for now, they have crucial fixtures to play.

On his part, Vice-Captain Mohamed Hussein reiterated that the two away goals they have sourced is a good profit for them before the second match against Nyasa Big Bullets.

He added the coming of Mgunda as caretaker coach is a blessing to him and other players in the team saying he is a good coach and they once worked together at the national team 'Taifa Stars.'

Again, Hussein disclosed that before facing Nyasa Big Bullets, senior players in the team met to encourage their colleagues on how essential it was to grab the away victory of which he said paid off in the end.

"Simba is a big team with quality players capable to win anywhere. I think this played a big part for us to succeed against them (Nyasa Big Bullets) but all is not over as we have the next game to play.

"We need to be cautious in the reverse match not to repeat what happened when we played Galaxy of Botswana whereby in the away match, we won 2-0 but in the reverse leg here, we lost.

"As such, all precautions will be observed not to repeat the same mistake," said Hussein while thanking Simba fans who travelled to Malawi to give them deserved backing.