Tanzania: Ministry Takes CCM Levy Directives On Board

Tarime — FINANCE and Planning Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba on Monday said his docket has received directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the ruling CCM to work on public outcry over bank transaction levies.

Dr Nchemba made the remarks at different occasions in Tarime District, Mara region, where he was on a working visit at Tanzania-Kenya border at Sirari.

While there the minister also had the opportunity to speak with citizens, traders and staff of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Dr Nchemba noted that the ministry was working on different directives given by President Samia, the ruling party as well as citizens over the matter.

"The government has received views from Tanzanians during implementation of this new transaction levy. After receiving the directives from the President, at any time soon the government will come up with a new solution that would bring relief," the minister announced.

He explained that the government's intention was to ensure that it collects enough revenues for smooth implementation of development projects that would ultimately contribute to citizens' economic empowerment.

Dr Nchemba, thus, reaffirmed the government's commitment to put in place enabling infrastructures for producing small, medium and large-scale entrepreneurs.

Last week, the Central Committee (CC) of the National Executive Council directed the government to work on public views regarding the newly introduced banking transaction levy which came into effect last month.

The party's top organ issued the directive during its meeting held in Dar es Salaam last Wednesday under the chairmanship of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"After thorough discussion, the committee has seen the need for the government to listen to the views and advice given by wananchi on budget execution, especially with regards to the levies imposed on electronic transactions and take appropriate steps," CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka told journalists on Thursday.

"These directives are in line with the party's election manifesto 2020-2025 which aims to increase access to financial services at affordable charges, encourage the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in provision of financial services to increase financial inclusion, stimulate investment and meet people's actual needs especially low-income population in rural areas," he added.

According to Mr Shaka, the CCM Central Committee also directed the government to focus on cost-cutting measures and create an enabling environment that will build an inclusive economy thus widening the tax base and come up with new sources of income in order for the country to have a friendly tax system.