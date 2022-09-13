Tanzania: League's Third Round Ends Slightly Low

THE third round of NBC Premier League has experienced minimal number of goals as 17 goals have been scored in comparison with the first and second rounds whereby each phase produced 20 goals.

Mtibwa Sugar have seized the show after netting more goals in their 3-1 win over Ihefu which has made them claim the second place courtesy of good goal average.

However, only two matches ended in drought; Coastal Union versus Polisi Tanzania at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha as well as Singida Big Stars against Dodoma Jiji at Liti Stadium in Singida.

Again, four venues enjoyed a goal-galore both elapsed in draw of goals with the first one being at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam where defending champions Young Africans were held to a 2-2 draw by Azam.

Likewise, at the same arena, Simba recorded a 2-2 draw versus KMC which saw the league giants dropping essential points.

Also, the Green City Derby at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya between Tanzania Prisons against Mbeya City recorded a 1-1 draw at the blow of the final whistle rendering the duo to share spoils.

Furthermore, at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, a 1-1 draw was sourced in a match between Geita Gold versus Kagera Sugar.

In the same token, only two fixtures produced wins which are Manungu Complex in Morogoro where Mtibwa Sugar outclassed Ihefu 3-1 and Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi where Namungo stunned Ruvu Shooting 1-0.

As such, only Mtibwa Sugar and Namungo have bagged three points in the third round of the league while the rest picked a point or lost their respective assignments.

However, the match between Namungo and Ruvu Shooting has gone into history books for being the first league clash to be played under floodlights at the newly refurbished Majaliwa Stadium which was officially unveiled by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa over the weekend.

This has enabled the country to have five league hosting venues which can support night matches like Benjamin Mkapa Stadium (Dar es Salaam), Azam Complex (Dar es Salaam), Jamhuri Stadium (Dodoma), Kaitaba Stadium (Kagera) and Majaliwa Stadium (Lindi).